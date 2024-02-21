The Member of Parliament for Subin in the Ashanti Region, Eugene Obeng Antwi, has made it clear that the task of choosing its leaders will remain within the Majority Caucus in Parliament.

He has therefore rejected the idea of outsourcing this decision to an external entity.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, Mr. Antwi underscored the autonomy of Members of Parliament (MPs) in making leadership decisions.

In his view, this prerogative should not be confused with the rules of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“We should not conflate the discussion with the NPP constitution. We are dealing with a constitutional issue, a matter of parliamentary enactment that affects all Ghanaians, in contrast to the NPP constitution which only concerns NPP members. Therefore, drawing parallels between the NPP’s constitution and a parliamentary matter is misguided, as the law does not operate in this manner. It is explicitly stated that the election of leaders is the responsibility of the members, underscoring the importance of this internal process.” he said.

Meanwhile, the Majority has served notice that, it will not allow any external force to make changes in the leadership.

