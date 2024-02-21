The Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dickson Adomako Kissi, has said the majority caucus is open to any leadership changes that may be proposed.

He indicated that, the caucus is amenable to changes following discussions with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) leadership or the government.

Mr. Kissi’s comments is in reaction to opposition by the Majority leadership about possible changes in leadership.

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Joseph Osei Owusu said nobody can choose leaders for the caucus.

But Mr. Kissi said a leadership reshuffle is imminent stressing that, it as an opportunity for new talents to emerge to champion the cause of government.

“I have been a proponent of reshuffling for nearly two years. I believe reshuffling allows others to demonstrate their skills and talents” he said in an interview on Citi FM.

The Anyaa Sowutuom MP urged the party to ensure the takeover is done smoothly to avoid animosity in the leadership.

“However, the news that emerged [on Tuesday, February 20] requires us to await further dialogues with the government and the party to ascertain the veracity of what some members have heard. It is important to note that not every member of the majority concurs on every issue, but once a consensus is reached within the caucus, we all align with the agreed-upon direction.

“I am confident in our readiness to collaborate with the party and government leadership to determine the best path forward. We are committed to supporting what serves the party’s best interest,” he articulated.

