Pan-African Savings and Loans recently extended a charitable hand to the Accra Rehabilitation Centre.

The company donated 4 ceiling fans, a 660L deep freezer, and assorted toiletry and cleaning materials to support the vital work being done at the center.

The donation was gratefully received by Mr. Seth Dzidzornu, the Director of the Accra Rehabilitation Centre and Miss Nina Okra, the Assistant Manager in charge of Academic Affairs. Both expressed their appreciation for Pan-African’s thoughtful gesture.

Mr. Dzidzornu took the opportunity to shed light on the history and mission of the center, initially established in 1962 to cater to disabled war veterans.

Over the years, it has evolved into a hub where individuals with disabilities can acquire essential vocational skills such as carpentry, tailoring, visual arts, rural crafts, and leatherworks. Currently, the center accommodates 70 students, providing not just skills training but also residential facilities for a holistic learning experience.

Mrs. Linda Naykene, the Head of Corporate Affairs, Research, and Customer Experience at Pan-African, emphasized the company’s dedication to supporting children and education through its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

The decision to support the Accra Rehabilitation Centre aligns with Pan-African’s core values of giving back to the community and empowering individuals to lead better lives.