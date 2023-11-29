Pollster and Managing Editor of the Dispatch Newspaper, Ben Ephson has urged flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama to choose former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah as his running mate for the 2024 general election.

According to him, Mr Debrah will give the NDC an advantage in the keenly contested elections.

Speaking on Accra-based Starr FM, the pollster added that, Mr. Debrah stands a better chance of adding more votes to the NDC in the upcoming election.

Ben Ephson

“For political advantage and getting the votes, I think Julius will be a better choice between the two. First and foremost, one of the reasons I think Julius will get it is, he said the person is well known in the party and Julius has contested Parliamentary elections for the NDC on a few occasions. He is well known in the party.”

The Chief of Staff is senior prefect for the Ministers, so from those descriptions, I will not be surprised if it’s Julius. You know that Julius comes from the Eastern region and if NDC gets 42 to 46 percent in the Eastern region their chances look a bit bright,” he said.

Speaking with NDC supporters in the Bono East Region, Mr. Mahama hinted his running mate is a man.

He further indicated that, this man served in his government as a Minister and discharged his duties diligently.

The NDC flagbearer added that, the party will select the individual next year per party rules.

