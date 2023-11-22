Former President, John Dramani Mahama says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will choose his running mate for the next election in 2024.

This was in response to calls from some traditional authorities in Asunafo South for the flagbearer to consider their MP, Eric Opoku for the position.

Already, the queen mother of the Bono Traditional Council has made similar calls for a Bono native to be chosen for the role.

But Mr Mahama said, in as much as the role is important there are laid down procedures for choosing the right person.

He told the gathering; “What I will say is that, just like custom has it, our party also has processes to select candidates for various roles.”

“It is the Presidential candidate, National executives, and Council of Elders who come together to select a running mate. But that process will start next year. So keep praying for such a time,” Mr Mahama explained.

Mr Mahama, at one of the public engagements in the Ahafo Region, called for calm as the party looks forward to making the decision in the coming year.