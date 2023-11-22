The government will work with the private sector to actualise Universal Health Coverage.

President William Ruto said the Government will support the pharmaceutical sector to strengthen its local manufacturing capacity.

The Head of State noted that the Government will review the tax regime and the cost of doing business in the sector.

The Government, he went on, will prioritise the purchase of medical supplies from local manufacturers to support its growth.

“Local manufacturing is essential to Universal Health Coverage; lowering the cost of drugs and medical supplies will make it sustainable, affordable and make it work for everybody,” he said.

The President made the remarks on Wednesday in Syokimau, Machakos County, during the opening of MEDS Microbiology Laboratory.

The state-of-the-art facility is a World Health Organisation pre-qualified laboratory that will serve and advance healthcare in Kenya and the region.

The President said the government has adopted advanced technology to curb corruption and the wastage of healthcare resources.

He said technology will also enhance the transparency and accountability in the National Social Health Insurance Fund (NSHIF), formerly The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

“Use of technology will help us deal with fake claims and pilferage and make sure Kenya gets value for every penny that they contribute,” he said.

Later, President Ruto inspected the progress of the 3,500 units Highrise Affordable Housing project in Kibera.

Present were the Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha and Deputy Mission Director USAID Kenya/ East Africa Bert Ubamadu.

