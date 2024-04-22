Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has expressed anger over Global Info Analytics’ latest poll which predicted victory for former President, John Mahama in the 2024 election.

The poll predicted that ,the NDC flagbearer would secure over 70% of the votes in the Greater Accra Region, while the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia would garner only 23%.

In a series of post on X, Mr Anyidoho described the statistics as non-sensical and misleading.

He shared a video of Mussa Dankwah, the Executive Director of Global Info Analytics, explaining the data on Accra-based Citi TV.

