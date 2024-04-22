Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has expressed anger over Global Info Analytics’ latest poll which predicted victory for former President, John Mahama in the 2024 election.

The poll predicted that ,the NDC flagbearer would secure over 70% of the votes in the Greater Accra Region, while the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia would garner only 23%.

In a series of post on X, Mr Anyidoho described the statistics as non-sensical and misleading.

This guy is really making me angry (I don’t get angry easily). Who is he to be lying to the NDC with this nonsensical statistics? Who is paying him for this thrash? Gee!!! pic.twitter.com/sN7qUlsRut — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) April 21, 2024

He shared a video of Mussa Dankwah, the Executive Director of Global Info Analytics, explaining the data on Accra-based Citi TV.

I know for a fact that about 2 months ago, this statistical fraud appeared b4 NDC MPs at a retreat at Volta Serene Hotel in Ho, & he was told to shove his dangerous analysis up a certain path of his. Let NDC MPs come and deny what I am saying. The media indulges this guy? Hm! pic.twitter.com/DnJjhDZnLi — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) April 21, 2024

