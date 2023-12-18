The presidential aspirant for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has urged the national executives to work tirelessly to ensure the party’s victory in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

He said this while congratulating the party’s national executives on their first anniversary after last year’s election on December 17, 2022.

Mahama also commended them for their hard work and commitment to ensuring the party’s victory in next year’s election.

“My dear NDC national executives, it’s your first anniversary in office, and I want to congratulate you for your hard work, dedication and commitment. This is commendable. Let’s continue to work tirelessly for victory in the 2024 elections.” He said in a tweet on X(formerly Twitter).

See post below: