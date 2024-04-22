The Multimedia Group journalist, Erastus Asare Donkor; Rev. Father Campbell and Speaker of Parliament Professor were among the national achievers given a maiden distinguished award by the Full Gospel Business Men Fellowship International (FGBMFI) in Accra.

At the maiden award series organised by the Fellowship in Accra, Mr Asare Erastus received the honour for his exemplary role in the fight against illegal mining in parts of the country.

The Fellowship established many decades ago, has introduced a new award scheme known as the Footprints Awards to recognise both members and non-members who have made significant contributions to society and leaving a lasting impact on generations.

Under the theme of “Recognising Excellence and Integrity,” the organisation seeks to highlight the positive influence and exemplary lives of the awardees for the benefit of future generations.

Joy News’s Erastus Asare Donkor was among the distinguished individuals honoured for his unwavering commitment to combating illegal mining and advocating for environmental sustainability.

In an interview, he said such recognitions would spur him on to intensify the fight.

The reigning GJA Journalist of the Year also used the opportunity to invite other key stakeholders to join the fight.

“Awards like this tell you not to give up and still work hard to amplify our voices. I am using this platform to invite all media houses and journalists that this is about our existence because every major river or stream in the country is highly poisoned with heavy metal due to irresponsible mining. This should be an emergency,” he charged.

Among the other notable award recipients of the evening were Rev. Father Andrew Campbell, Former Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye, and the current Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin.

Addressing the members, Francis Owusu with the FGBMFI emphasised the importance of such honours in shaping societal values and aspirations.

ALSO READ:

KODA: The top songs that showcase his talent and influence in gospel music

‘Forget about load shedding timetable’ – Ghanaians told

Video of Koda exposing doctor who gave him wrong medication for…