The late Ghanaian gospel musician Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, popularly known as KODA, has been featured in a viral video where he exposed a doctor who gave him the wrong medication for eight months.

In the video, KODA recounted his experience, revealing that in 2015, he was taken to a big hospital in Takoradi by his wife and sister due to health issues. He continued that, the doctor prescribed medication for him and instructed him to take it regularly.

However, after developing symptoms over time, KODA decided to Google the medication he was given. To his shock, he discovered that one of the medicines contained sulphur, which he knew was not suitable for him due to his G6PD deficiency.

Despite taking the medication for eight months, KODA only realized the error when he researched it himself. He expressed his frustration, stating, “I get emotional talking about it… I cannot take your word any more.”

Nonetheless, KODA emphasized the importance of advocating for oneself when it comes to healthcare, urging others to question doctors and research their prescribed medications.

Additionally, he acknowledged that speaking up might sound like being too assertive but stressed that it could prevent serious consequences.

The video has gained traction on social media, sparking discussions about the importance of patient advocacy and the risks of medical errors.

Kofi Owusu Dua Anto (KODA), known for his talent as a gospel singer, songwriter, music producer, and multi-instrumentalist, was based in Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana.

He passed away at the age of 45, reportedly after battling kidney issues, although further details about his death remain unconfirmed.

