The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) is trending on X after a cleaner reportedly jumped to his death.

The deceased whose identity is not immediately known is said to have jumped from the 7th floor of one of the hostels over a rape accusation.

A female student is said to have shouted for help, attracting several people from their rooms.

Sensing danger, he jumped from the building to save himself from being subjected to beatings.

According to an eye witness 👇



“He is a cleaner on the 7th floor who was trying to rape a girl, boys had to rush to the girl's room as they heard her screaming, when he noticed that the boys were coming he decided to jump from the 7th to 6th so he can escape.” – UPSA pic.twitter.com/SsUdaQ8Ceu — Damian Not Marley (@Damwhizzy) April 20, 2024

In the wake of this development, there has been a flurry of reactions on social media.

The story of the UPSA cleaner



what are your thoughts?? pic.twitter.com/5WVNppAqKy — OBSERVE (@observetheart) April 20, 2024

