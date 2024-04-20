The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) is trending on X after a cleaner reportedly jumped to his death.

The deceased whose identity is not immediately known is said to have jumped from the 7th floor of one of the hostels over a rape accusation.

A female student is said to have shouted for help, attracting several people from their rooms.

Sensing danger, he jumped from the building to save himself from being subjected to beatings.

In the wake of this development, there has been a flurry of reactions on social media.

ALSO READ:




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR