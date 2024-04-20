The Majority in Parliament is urging Ghanaians to rebuff the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in the December elections, citing the opposition party’s alleged lack of innovative solutions to the nation’s challenges.

They argue that victory for the NDC could potentially trigger a leadership crisis within the party, especially considering that their flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, would be limited to a single term if elected.

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader, voiced these concerns during a press briefing in Accra on Friday, April 19.

He emphasised that, a return to power by Mahama would likely result in a lack of urgency in governance.

According to Afenyo-Markin, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia represents a more promising future for Ghana.

The Effutu Member of Parliament suggested that Dr Bawumia’s leadership offers a vision that aligns more closely with the country’s needs.

“We have the NDC candidate who has had the opportunity to serve as vice president and president. He’s been vice president for three and a half years before and he’s been president for some four and half years. We know his track record. He is the same person with the same old team coming to tell us that they have something to offer but we know their track record.”

He further claimed that if Mr. Mahama secures victory in the elections, his single-term presidency would likely diminish any sense of urgency in governance, as he would not be vying for re-election.

“He has only one term, there will be no sense of urgency, and we dare say that from day one that government will be in crisis because those party people will be struggling for who should be the next leader. Ghanaians need a stable government with focus…Dr Bawumia offers a better future than John Mahama,” he added.

