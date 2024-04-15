Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has labelled the ruling NPP administration led by President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia as the biggest political scam in the history of the fourth Republic.

According to him, the present government has been packaged beautifully in deceit to win political power.

To the former President, most of the promises of the NPP government are yet to be redeemed.

For this reason, he tagged the government as a scam.

John Mahama, in addressing the gathering, enumerated some issues which have stalled the development of the country.

According to him, he will be surprised if Ghanaians retained the NPP in power after what he describes as abysmal performance.

The former President earlier paid a courtesy call on Gambarana and the Chief Imam at Gambaga.

He also visited the Nayiri, overlord of Mamprugu.

