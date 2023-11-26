The National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama flagbearer, has given the strongest indication of who his running mate will be ahead of the 2024 election.

Speaking with NDC supporters in the Bono East Region, Mr. Mahama hinted that the individual who would be chosen as his running mate is a man.

He further indicated that this man served in his government as a minister and discharged his duties diligently.

“Everyone knows him; he’s humble and very resourceful; he served in my government,” Mr. Mahama hinted.

The NDC flagbearer further added that. the party will select the individual next year per its rules.

Naana dropped

The announcement implies that Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, who was Mr. Mahama’s running mate in the 2016 and 2020 general elections respectively, has been dropped.

Earlier, the Northern Caucus of NDC in Parliament had rejected any attempt to select Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the 2024 running mate for John Mahama.

The caucus, during a recent meeting held with the former President, urged him to reconsider his choice of running mate.

The caucus expressed reservations about her ability and suitability for the role, prompting them to advise Mahama to reconsider his decision.

“Circumstances have changed since you selected Naana Jane for the 2020 election. Anyone who tells you that Bawumia will not have an impact in the Northern Region is misleading you,” one senior caucus member boldly stated.

“Now that Bawumia is likely to gain votes in our supposed strongholds, what are we doing to secure votes in NPP’s strongholds, particularly in the Ashanti Region? A major challenge for us is how to prevent massive rigging in the Ashanti Region and Eastern Region” he added.

There is a growing desire within the party for a running mate from the Ashanti Region.

Akwasi Oppong Fosu, former Local Government Minister has emerged as a potential candidate who can garner support in Akan areas, having connections in the Ashanti Region, as well as the Western and Western North Regions.

Other individuals aspiring for the running mate slot are Eric Opoku, who is being pushed by Lordina Mahama, having come from the old Brong Ahafo Region; Julius Debrah, former Chief of Staff, from the Eastern Region; and Samuel Sarpong from the Ashanti Region.