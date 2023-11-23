The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Kwetey says the party is willing to select a running mate for the 2024 flagbearer from one of the country’s swing regions.

According to him, former President John Mahama’s side kick might also be a woman.

Speaking in an interview with Kojo Yankson, Mr. Kwetey said the NDC can appeal more to voters if the running mate for the party is within a certain age bracket.

“We want to win as many young people as possible because you cannot win an election in Ghana without getting all the young people on board.

“You also have to win as many women as possible, because if you have the women on your side, trust me, you are home.

“You want to make sure you are appealing to women and naturally if you are appealing to women, you are appealing to the family,” he explained.

This follows some appeals to the NDC’s flagbearer to select a running mate from the Bono East region.

Already, there are ongoing debates on whether John Mahama will retain Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman as his running mate.

This is because over the years, the Central Region, as well as the Northern Region, have been the two major regions from where the flagbearer of the party picks his partner.

However, some new names have surfaced as potential running mates with many asking if the NDC would prioritize widening its support base by selecting a candidate from the Eastern Region, or focus on challenging the NPP in their strongholds by picking someone from the Ashanti Region.

But addressing the issue, former President Mahama says his running mate will be announced in 2024.

Speaking during his BuildingGhana tour in the Bono East Region this week, Mr Mahama asked party members to exercise restraint and wait till next year

He said the likely running mate is someone who had served in his government as a minister and discharged his duties effectively.

He added that his running mate will also be is a humble person who has the interest of the people at heart.