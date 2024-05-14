The upcoming vigil against erratic power supply, locally known as ‘dumsor’, spearheaded by Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson, has garnered attention from the Regional Police Command.

In response to a letter addressed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) on May 9, the Regional Commander has extended an invitation to the conveners, including Yvonne Nelson, Selorm Dramani Dzramado, and Henry Osei Akoto, for a meeting.

The meeting to take place on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 1400 hours aims to discuss the modalities of the intended demonstration.

The meeting is also to address concerns and establish guidelines for the intended demonstration, which seeks to raise awareness about the adverse effects of the ongoing power supply challenges in Ghana.

Yvonne Nelson officially notified the Ghana Police Service of the upcoming protest in a statement shared on May 9.

The statement outlined plans for the vigil, scheduled to take place at Revolution Square on May 25, commencing at 8:30 am and concluding at 12 midnight.

Expressing frustration over the unacceptable power supply situation, the statement noted the intention to provide evidence of the debilitating effects of ‘dumsor’ to the president.

This initiative follows a call to action from Yvonne Nelson, urging Ghanaians to join her in a campaign against the recent erratic power cuts.

The protest echoes similar demonstrations organized by Yvonne and other celebrities in 2015 to express displeasure over consistent power outages.

Yvonne Nelson hopes for widespread participation in the upcoming protest and seeks the support of the general public in their collective effort to address the issue of ‘dumsor.’