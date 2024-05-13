The Public Utilities Workers’ Union (PUWU) of the Trades Union Congress (Ghana) has issued a robust response to allegations made by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, regarding the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) ransomware incident.

During the Annual General Meeting of the African Anti-corruption Agencies in Africa on May 9, 2024, Vice President Bawumia accused ECG ICT staff of sabotaging the company’s digitalization efforts by orchestrating a ransomware attack and demanding a ransom.

He further claimed that ECG’s revenue had witnessed a significant surge following the digitalization.

PUWU, however, has vehemently contested these allegations, labeling them as “inaccurate and misleading.”

They provided a detailed account of events surrounding the ransomware incident, refuting the Vice President’s assertions.

According to PUWU, an investigation by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) in September 2022 demanded access to ECG’s payment platform architecture and source code, potentially jeopardizing network security.

Despite the presence of National Security personnel with full access to ECG systems, ransomware attacks occurred in September and November 2022.

The Union noted that it took the pivotal role of ECG ICT staff in leading the recovery efforts during the attacks, refuting claims that National Security intervened to restore the system.

They argued that accusations of sabotage were baseless and detrimental to the morale of hardworking ECG employees.

PUWU reminded that the ECG staff are dedicated to digitalization and innovation, citing the successful launch of the ECG Power App in 2016.

They urged stakeholders to refrain from disparaging ECG workers and recognize their contributions to national development.

PUWU called for an impartial assessment of the ECG ransomware incident and reiterated the commitment of ECG staff to ensuring reliable electricity services in Ghana.