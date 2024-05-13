The Locked-up Investment Holders Forum has announced plans to stage a protest at the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday, May 15.

The demonstration aims to pressure the Minister of Finance to allocate funds for the Bank of Ghana to revoke the licenses of insolvent finance houses and savings & loans companies and pay depositors their funds.

In a May 13 statement, the forum, recounted previous efforts to retrieve their locked-up funds which have been fruitless.

Despite staging a public protest and submitting a petition to the Minister of Finance in March and April, respectively, they are yet to receive a response.

“On 28th March 2024, we sent a petition to the Minister for Finance appealing to the Minister to provide funds for the payment of depositors’ funds with the insolvent Finance Houses and Savings & Loans Companies to enable Bank of Ghana to revoke their licences and pay depositors, in line with the Government’s commitment to protect depositors’ funds. We sent a reminder to the Minister on 18th April 2024, but still have not received any response from the Minister.”

The convener of the forum, Dr. Adu A. Antwi expressed disappointment at the lack of government action and emphasized the urgency of their demand.

As a result, they have scheduled a picketing exercise at the Ministry of Finance starting from 9 am.

The demonstrators will march from NDK Financial Services to the Ministry’s premises, using designated routes, and will disperse at 12 noon.

They plan to continue picketing every Wednesday until their demands are met.