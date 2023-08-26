Pollster and Managing News Editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper, Ben Ephson, has predicted with respect to the contenders who are likely to secure the top five positions ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s super delegates conference.

Anticipating a turnout of 961 delegates on Saturday, August 26, 2023, these delegates will cast their votes to whittle down the pool of 10 presidential aspirants from the NPP to a final selection of 5.

These successful candidates will then proceed to the ultimate flagbearer race scheduled for November 4.

The leading contenders, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Minister of Trade and Industry Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, and Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, have been identified as frontrunners among the 10 aspirants.

They are joined by former Minister of Justice and Attorney General Joe Ghartey, energy expert Kwadwo Opoku, former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, former Minister of Food and Agriculture Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, former Minister of Energy Boakye Agyarko, former Mampong Member of Parliament Francis Addai-Nimoh, and former Minister of Trade and Industry Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku. These candidates are vying for a spot in the coveted top 5.

However, Ben Ephson, speaking Starr FM, has streamlined the contenders to a more manageable number.

He confidently identified 3 candidates who he believes are assured of securing a place in the top 5 – Kennedy Agyapong, Alan Kyerematen, and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. The remaining two spots, he posits, will be fiercely contested among Joe Ghartey, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Boakye Agyarko.

Mr. Ephson downplayed the notion that the outcome of the impending NPP super delegates conference will perfectly mirror the main election scheduled for November 4.

He cautioned that the verdict of a relatively small group of around 1000 delegates cannot be taken as indicative of the sentiment of a larger group of 200,000 people.

Mr. Ephson further cautioned that Kennedy Agyapong’s influence could potentially push the final race into a runoff scenario.

Ephson projected his expectations for the future, stating, “If Alan places 2nd tomorrow, I won’t be surprised. But if Alan places 2nd on November 4, I will be surprised. By November, I believe Alan will be relegated to a distant third position, with a substantial gap between the top two contenders, Bawumia and Ken.”