The sole contender for the Krowor NPP parliamentary primaries, Engineer Emmanuel Odai, has declared his intention to beat former Fisheries Minister, Elizabeth Afoley Quaye.

As a two-time aspirant, he expressed optimism that his campaign will secure him over 80 percent of the total votes, positioning him to win the seat for the New Patriotic Party in 2024.

The civil engineer contends that, the former Fisheries Minister has lost touch with the people and asserts his confidence in beating her with over 80% of the votes.

He made this known while speaking to Joy News at the PRESECO voting center in Nungua.

In response, Mrs. Elizabeth Afoley Quaye acknowledges internal wrangling as a factor in her 2020 loss but believes she is now in good standing with the people to win.

The former Fisheries Minister, vying for the Krowor constituency seat in the 2024 elections, is one of two candidates vying for the slot.

Addressing concerns about losing touch with her constituents, she said she is currently in good standing with the people and expresses optimism about winning the primaries to challenge the NDC’s Agnes Naa Momo Lartey.

