An exclusive video obtained by Adomonline.com indicates an ongoing money-sharing activity at the Ejura Sekyeredumase voting centre.
Reporters on the ground have observed delegates awaiting their share of money during the NPP orphan constituency primary.
The video depicts delegates standing in close proximity to the individual distributing the money.
While it remains unclear which candidate is sharing the money, the footage shows them in an enclosed space giving out money to delegates.
Watch video below
Delegates wait to receive their share of money at the Ejura Sekyeredumase Voting Centre in the NPP Orphan constituency primary. #ElectionHQ pic.twitter.com/U2pwAmq7Z6— JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) December 2, 2023
