The queen mother of the Ejisu in the Ashanti region, Nana Yaa Asantewaa has shown why they are considered the bravest women in the region.

At the funeral of the late Paramount chief of the Berekum Traditional Area, she wielded a double-barreled pump-action gun and fired multiple shots like a pro to welcome Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Otumfuo led a delegation from Asanteman to pay their respects to the late Berekumhene, Daasebre Dr. Amankona Diawuo II.

The brave display by Nana Yaa Asantewaa shocked the crowd who cheered in admiration.

