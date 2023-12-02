Some delegates in the Ejura Sekyeredumase constituency of the Ashanti Region have vowed not to cast their ballot in the ongoing NPP parliamentary primaries in orphan constituencies if the aspirants fail to pay them.

According to aggrieved delegates, none of the aspirants have delivered on their promise to ensure payment before voting hence their decision not to vote.

Luv FM’s Nana Boakye Yiadom interacted with a delegate who said he will only vote if the aspirants make payment.

Meanwhile, the agent of Gifty Ndoma says her candidate is committed to making payment as soon as possible to win the votes of the aggrieved delegates.

