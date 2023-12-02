A New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegate has been arrested at Ejura Sekyeredumase in the Ashanti region for taking a photograph of his ballot sheet.

Adom News‘ Nana Gyeabour reported the delegate has been taken into police custody, pending further action.

The act entirely breaches the directive for delegates not to enter the voting booths with their mobile phones.

The order forms part of measures to prevent vote buying in the elections currently underway in 110 constituencies nationwide.

The process has generally been peaceful and smooth since voting commenced at 7:00 am.

The voting process is expected to end at 2:p.m.

