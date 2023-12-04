A Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has challenged the Special Prosecutor to provide evidence on the list of persons suspected to have engaged in vote buying in the just ended orphan constituencies primaries.

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Haruna Mohammed said the party is not aware of the said list, insisting they have not seen any communication to that effect.

“We cannot stand in the way of the OSP but the evidence goes beyond just video. So if the OSP has the evidence and it is in his mandate, he should do his work because the NPP constitution frowns on vote buying. If they are able to establish the facts, then law will take its course” he said.

Saturday’s polls was marred with rife allegations of vote-buying at various polling centers.

Some delegates at Ablekuma Central openly exhibited their stacks of banknotes while others at Ejura Sekyeredumase vowed not to vote if the aspirants failed to pay them.

In response, the OSP announced it has launched a manhunt for some individuals.

Asked if the party will collaborate with the OSP, Haruna he said, “Why will the party cooperate with a non existing investigation? nobody has written to us. If we see the letter, we will respond to it because we are govern by rule of law.”

