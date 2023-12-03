The Office of the Special Prosecutor has initiated a manhunt for individuals suspected to be involved in vote-buying.

This pertains to the recently concluded New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries in orphan constituencies across the country.

During Saturday’s polls, JoyNews observed delegates openly displaying the cash they had received throughout the day in exchange for their votes.

Some of them boldly exhibited their stacks of banknotes to our cameras at the Ablekuma Central polling station.

“I got all this just in just a few hours because I sacrificed for the NPP,” one of them told JoyNews.

The case was no different at the Ejura Sekyeredumase Voting Centre as some delegates vowed not to cast their ballot in the polls if the aspirants failed to pay them.

According to some of these aggrieved delegates, none of the contestants have delivered upon their promise to ensure payment before voting hence the need to restrict themselves from the process.

After the polls ended, the OSP has described some of the individuals caught on camera as wanted.

“The following persons are wanted by the OSP for corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of public elections – especially vote buying,” the statement revealed.