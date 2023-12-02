A parliamentary candidate aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Okaikwei North Constituency, Afia Akoto, has denied vote buying allegations in the ongoing primaries.

Some delegates accused her of allegedly inducing voters and also bringing delegates unknown to the constituency to the polling centres.

Responding to this on Accra-based TV3, she admitted to supporting delegates financially weeks before the elections

“How did I buy votes? How did I do it? I don’t work at MASLOC anymore, I am a member of the NPP, the government in power, I worked to bring my party to power. If I have the opportunity to serve my people I should be able to assist them. I went through the due process to show that I could be of help to them, I do not think it is wrong. It is giving people the help and assistance they deserve. If I did, it is an assistance I gave to them.”

Madam Akoto faces stiff competition from Akuapem North MP, Nana Ama Dokua, former MP for the area, Fuseini Issah, Ken Kuranchie, Prince Owusu and Stephen Adepa.

