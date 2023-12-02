Bolgatanga Central parliamentary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Elvis Awonkai Figo has expressed optimism about winning the ongoing primaries.

He believed that delegates will elect him as he is the only one to unseat the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Isaac Adongo of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“I am the only one who can unseat Isaac Adongo. He has done nothing for the people. I have had extensive consultations with delegates and they have assured me of their unwavering support. NPP is ready to take over,” he said on Accra-based TV3.

Voting is underway at over 100 orphan constituencies where NPP delegates are selecting parliamentary candidates ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The party urged all stakeholders to comply with these provisions to ensure a smooth and transparent process.

ALSO READ: