The New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates in the orphan constituencies have began trooping in to various polling centres to elect their parliamentary candidates.

The election is expected to be held in 111 constituencies where the NPP has no sitting Members of Parliament (MPs).

Voting has currently commenced at some voting centres.

Meanwhile, the NPP says it has put in place protocols to ensure the integrity and fairness of the electoral process.

Check out the full list of all the aspirants below: