Voting has commenced smoothly in all 110 constituencies nationwide to elect a parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The voting was expected to take place in 111 constituencies where the party has no sitting Members of Parliament (MPs).

However, voting in Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira was cancelled in the early hours of Saturday due to confusion over the scheduled voting centre.

The NPP leadership has assured of a free, fair and smooth election.