The New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency elections in Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira of the Western region has been cancelled.

The development is as a result of disagreement over the voting centre.

Adom News‘ Lord Tawiah reports voting was scheduled to take place at Gwira-Bamianko, but the police advised for another centre, explaining it will be difficult to maintain law and order should chaos erupt.

The Police is said to have proposed Gwira Ayinase but that was not agreed on, forcing the election to be suspended while delegates were already in a queue.

The Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira NPP primary is being keenly contested by former MP, Catherine Abelema Afeku, and a businessman, Justice Kangah.

However, it is not clear when the election will take place following this development.

ALSO READ: