Voting has commenced smoothly in over 100 constituencies nationwide to elect a parliamentary candidates for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Out of the total number of 373 aspirants who filed to contest the primaries, 33 are going unopposed, 17 were disqualified, leaving the qualified aspirants for the primaries at 326.

Many new faces have emerged, hoping to win the primaries to represent their constituencies while incumbent MPs while who are also seeking re-elections are hopeful of their victory.

There is a heavy security deployment in all the constituencies to ensure peace.

Aspirants have been urged to desist from camping supporters to vote for them as part of 32 protocols laid down.

The party has also banned gathering members for any purpose at voting perimeter.

These protocols among others, according to the party is to ensure the integrity and fairness of the electoral process.

Meanwhile, elections have been post on hold in constituencies including Akuapem South, Agona West, Asante Mampong and Obuasi West due to legal issues.