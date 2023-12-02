A parliamentary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Odododiodio constituency, Nii Lante Bannerman, has said there is nothing wrong with providing transportation fares for delegates.

He, however said the quantum of money given as transportation should be considerable.

“I don’t think it is out of place to give transportation to any delegate, the amount involved should be the problem. So as delegates are coming from all over to come and vote for you, at least you should appreciate them with some lunch and some transportation,” he said on Accra-based TV3.

Mr. Bannerman further expressed optimism about winning the primary to enable him to compete for the third time in the 2024 general elections.

“This is not my first time, I have come to two elections and I have succeeded in all, especially the primaries so, I don’t think this is different,” he told the journalists.

With incumbent MP, Nii Lante Vanderpuye out of the 2024 election, Mr Bannerman is hopeful he will be able to snatch the seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

