A group of New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters have been sacked from the voting centre in the ongoing constituency election at Amenfi East in the Western region.

This was after the group mainly youth stormed the venue clad in t-shirts of contestant, Fredrick Korankye’s photo in breach of the rules for the election.

The elated crowd arrived at the venue in high spirits amidst singing and dancing with a brass band.

Mr Korankye, a mineral engineer is in the race with a businessman, Ernest Frimpong, and economist Frederick Kumah.

Meanwhile, the 1,136 expected delegates from 28 electoral areas have started casting their ballot.

