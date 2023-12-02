Independent presidential candidate, Alan Kyerematen, on Saturday led a mammoth crowd on a health walk in the Ashanti region.

Dubbed the Afrafranto walk, the event was to provide a distinctive platform for Ghanaians of various backgrounds to come together in unity, drawing inspiration from our collective strength.

In a post on X formerly Twitter, the former Trade Minister called on Ghanaians to join forces to bring about the change and progress that Ghana deserves.

“Embrace the Movement For Change and become a part of a team dedicated to forging a brighter, more united, and prosperous future for Ghana,” he admonished.

Visuals from the walk which have surfaced on social media captured participants in customised t-shirts wielding placards with various inscriptions.

Some of them read, Adwuma nie, sika nie, no more loot and share, among others.