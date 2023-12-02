There was confusion at the Okaikoi North polling centre at the ongoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries.

Some supporters of former Member of Parliament(MP) of the constituency, Fuseini Issah accused first timer and incumbent Akuapem North MP, Nana Ama Dokua of bringing delegates unknown to the constituency to the polling grounds to vote.

In a video sighted by Adomonline.com, some delegates were urging police officers at the polling station not to allow some persons vote.

Delegates of the NPP are voting today in the orphan constituencies to elect their parliamentary candidates.

The election forms part of the party ‘s preparation ahead of the 2024 general elections.

