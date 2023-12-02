Lawyer Ken Kuranchie, a contestant in the Okaikoi North primaries, alleges that three out of the six candidates vying in the election are ineligible and should not have been permitted to participate.

The Editor-In-Chief of the Daily Searchlight newspaper claims both the Deputy Trades Minister, Nana Ama Dokua, and the former deputy MASLOC CEO, Afia Akoto, fail to meet the party’s constitutional requirements to vie for the position in the constituency.

Kuranchie said, “My sister, Afia Akoto, does not qualify to contest. Holding the position of former MASLOC CEO does not automatically make you a member of the NPP. Additionally, Dokua is not eligible to be part of this process. Right from the start, this election is not characterized by fairness because individuals who do not meet the qualifications are allowed to contest.”

He emphasized his concerns about fairness, stating, “To stand as an MP in this area, you must reside here, but Dokua does not live here. Moreover, you must be a member of the party at the constituency level. Personally, I believe that what we are witnessing today is not a free and fair election,” he exclusively shared with Joy News.

Delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are currently at various polling centres to cast their votes in the party’s parliamentary primaries in its orphan constituencies nationwide.