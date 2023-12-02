Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Prestea Huni Valley, Barbara Oteng Gyasi has won the parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The former Tourism Minister polled 973 votes on Saturday, December 2, 2023, to secure the slot.

She beat her sole contender, Theophilus Tawiah who garnered 255 votes.

Mrs Oteng-Gyasi was elected MP for Prestea Huni-Valley in the 2016 election, but failed in her second attempt to represent the people in the 2020 election.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate, Robert Wisdom Cudjoe polled 56,464 votes, representing 57.79 per cent, to defeat the former MP who garnered 39,067 representing 39.98 per cent.

However, she is optimistic she will recapture the seat for the NPP.

