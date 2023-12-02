Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei has won the Okaikwei North parliamentary primary.

The deputy Trade Minister polled 341 of the total votes cast.

The constituency witnessed active participation, with approximately 850 delegates casting their votes.

Six aspirants vied for the position include: Kenneth Kwabena Agyei Kuranchie, who received 27 votes, Prince Owusu Mensah with six votes, Akoto Alberta Afia Asomaniwa with 228 votes, Nyarko Stephen Adipa garnering 108 votes, and Fuseini Issah, the former MP for the area, polling 114 votes.

Earlier in the day, confusion erupted in the constituency when some delegates, believed to be from outside the constituency, attempted to participate in the voting process.

Alert delegates raised concerns and engaged in a confrontation, but fortunately, the police intervened to restore order.

Okaikoi North results

Rejected ballots = 3

Turnout = 828 voted