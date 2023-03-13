The Member of Parliament for Akropong, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, has announced the death of her mother.

In a post shared on her Facebook page, the MP, who is also a Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, said her mother was her best friend.

“My mother and best friend has answered the Heavenly call.

“May her gentle soul Rest in perfect peace,” she wrote.

Her post was shared along with a photo of her mother, smiling broadly.

Scores of followers of the MP’s page have poured out their condolences to the MP.

