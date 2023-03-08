A 45-year-old mother of military officer who was allegedly murdered by some persons at Ashaiman has shared some fond memories of her son.

Afia Kyeraa told Osei Bonsu on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Tuesday in an interview that the late Sheriff Imoro had been her source of motivation because he believed in him and knew what he would become in future.

“My son, Sheriff has been very helpful; he helps me at home all the time even before he went into the military. Even after he got the job, he told me not to worry as he would take care of me and his only sibling who will turn 13 years this month.

“He is my everything, because I wanted to see him go far, I have to sell all I have to ensure that he gets a better job. I have suffered for him and now they have taken my 21-year-old son from me,” she cried.

There was brutality by some soldiers who are said to have stormed Ashaiman, a suburb of Accra since midnight.

This comes days after their colleague was allegedly stabbed to death by unknown assailants in the area.

