Security analyst, Paul Boateng, has said news of the alleged brutalisation of Ashaiman residents by soldiers on Tuesday dawn is not surprising.

According to him, the alleged brutality was expected as this is not the first time such incident had happened.

“This issue of military brutality at Ashaiman is not shocking at all. I am not surprised because this is not the first time such issues are happening. Just like the civilians did to major Mahama some years back, we are seeing the same thing at Ashaiman and so why is this surprising?

“The soldiers have a saying that a threat to one is a threat to all and so I am not sure they will sit down for their man to be killed freely. It feels like they have been disgraced and that’s why they decided not to forgive them,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Tuesday.

Mr Boateng’s comment comes after soldiers stormed Ashaiman looking for answers following the alleged stabbing to death of their colleague by unknown assailants in the area.

Mr Boateng said although their actions are disproportionate, it will deter some others from following same.

Going forward, he appealed to the military to be moderate in their actions, thereby urging community leaders to also find a way of disciplining young men in the area.