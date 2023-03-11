Dr Abena Sefa Boakye, a sister of Anita, who is the wife of Barima Osei Mensah, owner of Adinkra pie, has tied the knot in a lovely traditional ceremony.

Dr Boakye, who is the daughter of the owner of Kumasi-based Anita Hotel, married her fiance, Mr Kwaretng on Friday.

It was a glamourous ceremony and a replica of her sister’s royal marriage in November 2021 which became the talk of the town.

Visuals from the ceremony spotted the pretty bride wearing a colourful kente which was made in the form of a corset dress.

Anita was also dressed in a lace gown and happily held Abena’s hand as they dance ahead of the bridal team.

One thing that has caught the attention of many in the visuals shared on Instagram by Sweet_Maame_Adwoa is the striking resemblance between the sisters.

Gospel musician Piesie Esther, who was also present at the ceremony, took to Instagram to share some visuals as she wished the couple well.

Piesie Esther with Mr and Mrs Kwarteng. (Credit: Piesie Esther Instagram).

Dr Abena Sefa Boakye. (Credit: Piesie Esther Instagram).