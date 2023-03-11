The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, has advised the citizenry never to vote for a hung Parliament again.

Mr Osei-Owusu said the efficiency of the house has suffered significantly as compared to previous Parliaments.

The Bekwai MP said the delivery of governance has suffered significantly due to the equal numbers of the two leading political parties in the current Parliament.

The fourth termed lawmaker, thus, wants voters to vote massively for either the NPP or NDC in the 2024 general election which give one political party an overwhelming majority to control the business of the House.

“It is affecting governance generally. I am saying that next time Ghanaians should vote more. If they want the NPP to be the Majority, they should give them more votes.

“If you want NDC to be the majority give them more votes. This one is affecting governance very badly.

“The seventh Parliament, probably because of the numbers, passed the highest number of laws since 1993, we passed over 100 laws.

“This Parliament is our third year, but I doubt we have passed even 10 laws. The level of cooperation that I saw is no longer there,” he lamented in an interview with Citi FM on Friday, March 10.

Both the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the largest opposition party in the country, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have equal strength in Parliament.

They both have 137 members each with one Independent Member who has opted to do business with the NPP.

However, the First Deputy Speaker is not impressed with the 8th Parliament.