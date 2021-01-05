Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu says there is no hung Parliament as projected by some Ghanaians.

Speaking after President Akufo-Addo delivered his last State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Tuesday, he said, a hung parliament cannot be functional due to the nature of Ghana’s legislative body.

“In the scheme of parliament arrangement, there is no hung parliament, there is no hung parliament in Ghana. There is always a Majority Caucus and Minority Caucus,” the Majority Leader in Parliament said.

His comment follows a series of discussions on a possible hung parliament since each of the major parties, New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) won 137 seats in December’s parliamentary election.

Both NPP and NDC with equal seats in the House have so far failed to attain a clear majority in Parliament after the December 7, election.

“Meanwhile, the constitution allows a simple majority in some transaction in Parliament, hence if the independent candidate decides to go with one side, they get the majority,” he stressed.

Mr Mensah Bonsu maintained that “by all rules, there are only two caucuses in the House, Majority and Minority. Where ever the pendulum swings, that group will constitute the majority.”

He, however, cautioned citizens to refrain from making such judgement and learn the rules and procedures of Parliament.