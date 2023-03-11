The family of 32-year-old Patience Quaye, a cashier at the Twumasiwaa General and Specialist Medical Centre, on Thursday stormed the facility demanding answers to what happened to their relative.

The single mother of one who works at the facility located at Otinshie in the Adentan Municipality was found dead in a store room on Wednesday.

Patience went missing after she reported to work for her night shift on Monday 6th March 2023.

The body was found after demands of her whereabouts by the family led to the breaking of the Administration Room with the help of the police where a pungent smell was emanating from.

According to the family, the position the body was found laying in suggested she might have been strangled.

The family suspects foul play as where the decomposing body was found was next to the office of the Medical Director of the facility and the Out-Patients Department.

The Presiding Member of the Adentan Municipal Assembly, who was present at the facility when the police arrived and the body was discovered, narrated what transpired:

“Officers from the Police Headquarters came and we were all here. A CID lady who was passing smelled an odour and she said, do you people have a mortuary here? Then said, ah, this is the second time a security officer is asking this question, and they said no.”

“Then the lady (CID officer) asked that they open that door, but I think they couldn’t find the key so they called someone to come and break the door. Lo, and behold they found the lady dead,” he said.

GH One reports that despite the emanating smell one will be greeted with just by approaching the crime scene, patients were still being attended to at the time of filing the report.



