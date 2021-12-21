A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has condemned the fight that erupted in Parliament during the vote on the E-levy bill.

According to him, a dual role in parliament as a boxing ring cannot be allowed to continue for the next three years.

If for nothing at all, the Danquah Institute founder believes the furniture must be protected.

His comments come on the back of blows exchanged in the Chamber on Monday night as Members of Parliament (MPs) could not control their emotions.

The House broke into chaos during a vote on whether the controversial E-levy Bill should be considered under a certificate of urgency or otherwise.

The action reportedly left Yagaba-Kubori MP, Mustapha Ussif seriously injured.

But reacting to the development on Twitter, Mr Otchere-Darko indicated the dignity of MPs is best tested in a hung parliament.

He wrote: Surely, Parliament’s post-2020 dual role as a boxing ring as well cannot be allowed to continue for the next 3 years, for at least the sake of the furniture.

The dignity of Members is best tested in a hung Parliament. 137+1 vs 137, with a Speaker who was leader of the Opposition!

