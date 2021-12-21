Asante Kotoko coach, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, has been adjudged as 2021/22 Ghana Premier League NASCO Coach of the Month for November.

He beat off competition from Bechem United’s Kassim Mingle and Nurudeen Amadu of King Faisal.

Dr Ogum’s side was undefeated from the start of the season and throughout the month of November.

Asante Kotok, however, recorded one draw in the month.

He is expected to receive a NASCO Television set.

Meanwhile, Dreams FC loanee, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has been named player of the month for November.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Abdul Fatawu, who is playing his first-ever season in the topflight beat off competition from Asante Kotoko’s Isaac Oppong and Accra Great Olympics’ Maxwell Abbey Quaye.

The 2021 Africa Youth Championship Best Player was in sensational form in the opening five matches of the season which were played in late October and November.

Despite being on national assignments midway in the month, the 18-year old scored four goals and won the NASCO Man of the Match award twice.

For his price, Issahaku Abdul Fataw will receive a NASCO Television and a personalized trophy.