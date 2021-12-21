Member of Parliament (MP) for Odododiodoo constituency, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, has asked Ghanaians to forgive the Minority for the chaos that broke out in the Chamber.

Despite not being proud of the situation, he said they were pushed beyond the limit they could endure.

According to him, there is a deliberate attempt by the Majority to take Ghanaians for a ride but they will not sit back and watch that happen.

“We are sorry things got that far but it is all to protect Ghanaians. We will not allow the government to use cunning means to implement the e-levy.

“The First Deputy Speaker Joe Osei-Owusu pushed us to that point yesterday,” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

Some MPs on Monday night were engaged in a fistfight following a disagreement during the voting on government’s E-levy bill.

The fight ensued when the MPs were voting in a headcount to decide whether the E-levy bill should be accepted under a certificate of urgency or not.

The Minority had attempted to stop the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, who was presiding over the House, from leaving his seat and participating in the voting process.

This infuriated the Majority MP, who met them at the Speaker’s table to challenge the NDC MPs.

But speaking on their action, Mr Vanderpuye noted it was to fight off a deliberate attempt by the Majority to act superior.

“The majority wants to control us but we are in parliament and we have the right to express ourselves.

“When they are not happy about something, they react and we don’t complain so why would they attack us if we are also not happy about something?” he queried.

