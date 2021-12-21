Ghana coach, Milovan Rajevac, will announce his provisional squad for the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) today.

According to the Ghana Football Association [GFA], a presser will be held today at 14:00GMT in their Conference Room.

The FA added that Rajevac will name his provisional squad ahead of Ghana’s participation in the 33rd edition of the TotalEnegies Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year.

The senior national team, the Black Stars are scheduled to open camp in Qatar from December 22 up until January 7, 2022.

The team will engage in three friendly games before the team flies out to Cameroonian capital Yaounde for the continental showpiece.

READ ALSO

A game against African champions Algeria on January 5 has been publicly confirmed so far.

Rajevac, who signed a one-year renewable contract in October, is expected to announce a squad list of not more than 40 players for the 17-day pre-tournament preparations.

The Serbian trainer’s squad for the tournament is to be finalised on Friday, December 30 for onward submission to the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

Four-time champions Ghana will be competing against Morocco, Gabon and Comoros in Group C of the Afcon scheduled for January 9 to February 6, 2022,

Summary: Black Stars’ pre-Afcon 2021 plan: